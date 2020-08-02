Duncan Keith McDonald, M.D.
1928~2020
Holladay, UT-Duncan K. McDonald, M.D., 91, prominent Salt Lake City Ophthalmologist, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020.
Doctor McDonald was born October 13, 1928, in White Plains, New York, the son of Beatrice Johnson and H. Stewart McDonald, Jr. He spent his early life in New York and Washington, D.C.
Doctor McDonald earned his undergraduate degree from Williams College, Williamstown, MA., in 1950. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1953 to 1956, as a Second Lieutenant in the 444th Fighter Interceptor Squadron, Charleston, South Carolina. He earned his M.D. from George Washington University, Washington, D.C., in 1960. He completed his residency in Ophthalmology at Northwestern University, Chicago, Ill., in 1965.
Doctor McDonald began his medical career in Salt Lake City in an associate practice with Dr. Dean Spear and Dr. Robert Rees, from 1965 to 1975. He was in private practice from 1975 to 1987. He was a partner in Rocky Mountain Ophthalmology from 1987 to 1996 and an Associate Clinical Professor of Ophthalmology at the University of Utah Hospitals and Clinics from 1996 to 2003.
Doctor McDonald was united in marriage to Sandra Sparks Merino on November 29, 1975, in the Cathedral of the Madeleine in Salt Lake City. He is survived by his adoring wife, his loving sister, Katie (Robert) Meier, as well as several nieces and nephews and countless friends. Doctor McDonald was preceded in death by his parents; sister Nancy (Donald Sr.) Beyer; brother H. Stewart McDonald III and niece Kathy Beyer.
Duncan faithfully communicated with a wealth of dearly-loved friends from childhood and college, the U.S. Air Force and his treasured Quiet Birdmen buddies. He loved to fly, he loved to fish, he loved the practice of medicine, he loved Sandy and he loved life.
There will be no service at the present time but a celebration of the beautiful life of Doctor Duncan "Dunc" McDonald will be held when it is safe to gather.
Memorials may be directed to Best Friends Animals Sanctuary in Kanab, Utah, or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
in Memphis, TN.