Ethan Dakota Roach
1995 - 2020
1995 ~ 2020
Ethan Dakota Roach, 24, our beloved son, brother and friend passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020. He was born June 9, 1995 in Heber, Utah.
Ethan was an extremely caring person. He was always looking out for others even if he didn't know them. Ethan loved reading, especially about wars and history. He liked writing poetry, working on cars, camping, spending time with family playing games, putting puzzles together, watching movies and spending time with friends and co-workers. He loved both playing and watching sports. As a youth he played soccer and baseball. He liked going to see the Jazz, Bees, and RSL games and followed the University of Utah football team.
He is survived by his mother: Wendy Wozab Roach; father: David Roach; brothers: Dalton (Tayne) Obray, Bronson Roach, Aiden Roach; sister: Delaney Roach; girlfriend: Carrie; grandparents: Kaye (Ed) Larrabee, Gloria Roach, Rayma Wozab; many aunts, uncles, cousins; April Mae Jones Sutch and her family. He was preceded in death by Grandfathers Ron Wozab and Jack Roach.
Special thanks to Arby's and River Oaks Apartments for giving Ethan the opportunity to strive.
A celebration of life with Ethan's friends and family will be held at a later date as the situation allows. It will be at Memorial Estates Mountain View Cemetery, 3115 Bengal Blvd Salt Lake City, Utah 84121.
Arrangements are under the direction of Wiscombe Memorial

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jun. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wiscombe Memorial
47 South Orange Street, Suite B-5
Salt Lake City, UT 84116
(385) 528-1804
