1938 ~ 2020
Charleston, Utah
Gary Edwards - age 81 - Passed away on June 8th, 2020 in Heber City, Utah. He was born September 28th, 1938 in Heber City, Utah to Clifford Edwards and Alta Latta Edwards. Gary graduated from Brigham Young University and received his masters degree in education from Westminster. He proudly completed a lengthy career as a gifted math teacher at Granite High School in Salt Lake City. He also taught at Wasatch High School in Heber City.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Richard Edwards. He is survived by his brothers and sisters Roger Edwards, Louise Fullilove (Doug), Evelyn Pingree, Claron Edwards, and Marlo Edwards.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, June 13th from 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM at the Heber Valley Funeral Home (288 N. Main St., Heber City). A graveside will follow at 11:30 AM at the Charleston Cemetery. Friends and family may visit the online guestbook and share a memory of Gary at www.probstfamilyfunerals.com.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.