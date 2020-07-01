1937 ~ 2020
Gary Leon Findley departed this world for his next great adventure on June 23, 2020 at age 83. Gary was born to Linn and Pauline Findley on February 23, 1937 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. He grew up and attended schools in California earning an Electronic Engineering Degree from Heald Engineering College in San Francisco.
Gary served honorable in the United States Coast Guard from June 1, 1959 to September 24, 1962. He worked for AT&T for 29 years. After retiring from AT&T, he worked for The Housing Authority of Salt Lake City and retired after 9 years. Gary was married to his wife of 40 years, Laura Findley on March 1, 1980.
He is survived by his wife Laura; sister, Nancy Edgerley; children, Doctor Gary Findley, Tamera Burleigh, and Luke Findley; eleven grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
Gary will be missed very much by his family and friends. He will be remembered for all the wonderful times we had together.
As per Gary's wishes no services will be held. His ashes will be scattered by family. The family would like to invite you to leave a memory or message on their guestbook at www.virginvalleymortuary.com.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jul. 1, 2020.