|
|
Glen Montrose
Bowen
1960 ~ 2020
Glen Montrose Bowen died unexpectedly February 23, 2020. Glen was born October 29, 1960 in Provo, Utah, the fifth child of John McKell and Dorothy Jane Montrose Bowen. After graduating from Provo High School, he served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Nagoya, Japan where he developed a life-long love of the Japanese people, their culture and language. Following his return, he earned a BA in English from Utah State University and went on to earn a MD degree from the University of Utah. He had the good fortune to fall in love with Anneli Ririe, "the girl next door". She was the love of his life and together they have three incredible and talented children: Quincy, Scott, and Zoe.
After completing a residency in dermatology at the University of Michigan, Glen joined the department of dermatology at the University of Utah. He worked tirelessly in the battle against cancer in his role as clinician, Professor of Dermatology and the Clinical Director of the Multidisciplinary Cutaneous Oncology Program at the Huntsman Cancer Institute. He was a gifted teacher, a compassionate doctor, and a highly respected colleague with a marvelous sense of humor. His patients and residents adored Dr. Bowen and his straightforward entertaining teaching style. He showed extraordinary compassion to any patient or resident who needed him, promptly answering difficult life and death questions with the latest accurate details. His life saving impact on this world through patient care, training the next generation of physicians and teaching at international meetings is incalculable.
Glen had an insatiable curiosity about the world and loved exploring it, especially with his family. He planned trips with an optimistic "What could go wrong?" attitude, and although something often did, those lucky enough to join him brought back unique and wonderful memories. Motorcycle riding was one of his great passions in life. He loved zipping through the wind and the rain on his motorcycle, taking in the scenery with enthusiasm.
A raconteur nonpareil, Glen lifted spirits wherever he landed. He could have been a standup comedian with his keen observational wit and ability to see humor in everyday circumstance. One of the best stories in his repertoire was about the time he caught his boot on fire while riding his motorcycle down the freeway. He used humor to put his patients at ease and infused healing laughter into almost any situation.
As a voracious reader he was an engaging conversationalist. He was a true and loyal friend. Service was part of his makeup, and as many family and friends can attest, he offered help freely and generously. His own pain and suffering were often masked with humor, but also made him a keen detector of pain and an empathetic friend and caregiver.
We will sorely miss this beloved husband, father, brother, doctor, colleague and friend. Glen is survived by his wife, Anneli, his children, Quincy, Scott, and Zoe, his sister, Marianne Bowen Olson, and his, brothers J. Scott (Annette Paxman) Bowen, Robert McKell (Cathie Condie) Bowen, and Mark Allen (Ann Taylor). He thoroughly enjoyed children and was adored by his multiple nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at the University of Utah Alumni House, 155 Central Campus Drive, Salt Lake City, Saturday 7 March at 10:00 am. Doors will open at 9:00 am. Memorial contributions to support melanoma research and education can be made to the University of Utah Department of Dermatology, https://umarket.utah.edu/ugive/index.php?gift_id=1402&special=Bowen%20Memorial%20(MD29212-40165).
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020