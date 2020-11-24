Janice Robins Quarnberg

1934 ~ 2020, In Loving Memory

Heber City, UT- Born August 2nd, 1934 in Scipio Utah. Daughter of Tim Robins and Olive Edlifson Robins of Scipio Utah. She attended Scipio Elementary and Millard High School. She married David Ray Quarnberg on May 26th, 1950 at her home in Scipio. Later in her life she took her three-month-old baby, DeRay, on a bus to join her husband who had been called back to active service in the Navy. They then returned to Utah to live 70 wonderful years together. She was a wonderful loving mother and Great-Great Grandmother. Janice worked in the electronics field for 35 years where she won many awards.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father. Her brothers Clede, Thell, Van, Clint, and Quinn. She had three beautiful children DeRay (Zenia), Ellen, and Valrie "Shorty" (Robert) Griffith.

Thank you, we will always love and remember you. – With all our love; Dad and children.



