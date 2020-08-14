Jason Alan Ball
1971 ~ 2020
Jason Alan Ball was born on May 22, 1971 and passed away on August 7, 2020. He is survived by his son Hunter "Joe" Ball, mother Georgia Perrin, father Dareth Ball, sister Julie Perrin-Halot and wife Teresa Conway, his nieces and nephews, numerous close friends, his firefighter family, climbing family, and photography family.
Jason attended Rowland Hall-St. Mark's School, participating in the Rowmark ski program, as well as East High School. He pursued a structural engineering degree and a minor in physics at the University of Utah. Jason learned quickly that, although he had a knack for structural design, a desk job was not for him.
Jason joined the Unified Fire Authority as a Paramedic on October 1, 2007. Over his many years of dedicated service with UFA he served primarily at the Herriman, Magna and most recently Millcreek stations. Jason also served with the UFA's Wildland Division over many fire seasons on hand and engine crews, and as a single-resource paramedic. Jason was a valued and respected crew member who was especially known for mentoring younger firefighters as well as his ability to whip up gourmet meals and coffee at the firehouse. His work ethic and leadership skills made him invaluable to every community he served.
Jason had a truly adventurous spirit and loved the outdoors. Rock climbing, ice climbing, backcountry skiing, cross-country motorcycle trips through hurricane force winds - Jason did it all and did it all extremely well. Jason was creative and a gifted artist. He particularly excelled at photography and his work documenting life on the fire line and the outdoor sports he loved is both beautiful and compelling. Also a talented woodworker, he fashioned pieces for local companies such as Overstock.com
, as well as a stunning dining table for UFA's Brighton station. A perfectionist, Jason's attention to detail was legendary. He could make or fix anything and every project was done expertly-the results were worth the wait.
But Jason's greatest love and adventure was being a dad. From the second Joe entered the world- he was Jason's pride and joy. From model rocket launches in the western desert to multi-pitch climbs in Spain, they shared many precious bonding experiences together. Jason showed his son the thrill of the mountains, the beauty in a sunset, and the satisfaction of a job well done. Lessons learned from his father will continue to influence Joe's already amazing humanity and compassionate heart.
Jason was unique and irreplaceable. Although his life was cut too short, it was fuller than most twice his age. He touched hundreds of people's lives and was deeply loved. He will be missed dearly.
A private wake will be held Friday evening for invited family, friends, and fellow firefighters. His ashes will be spread amongst favorite wild places selected by Jason before his passing. We ask that you take the time Friday evening to appreciate, and enjoy the ones you love, and to never forget that they are what life is all about.
Please share your photos & memories with the family at www.starksfuneral.com
