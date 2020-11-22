1/1
Jerold Edward Larrabee
1941 - 2020
Jerold Edward Larrabee
Jun 28th, 1941- Nov 19th, 2020
Woods Cross, UT-Jerry passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family. He was the son of Glenwood & Avilda (Pope) Larrabee. Brother to Judy, Earl, Wally, Russ, & Marylynn whom he remained close to throughout his life. He gladly served his country in the US Army, his city as councilman and mayor, and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Saints in numerous callings. Jerry married Lois Elaine Solomon on January 24th, 1964 in the SLC Temple. They are the proud parents of Dan, Debbie & Shane (Parrish), Tami & Noel (Erasmus), Traci & Rich (Alley), Robert & Corinna, and Randy. With 18 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, many foster kids, and hosted missionaries they never had a quiet house, as their door has always remained open. Family was everything to him and it was known by all he served. Jerry served many in small, but significant ways through all the years. We will forever be grateful for the love he gave us for Disneyland and the many camping trips to Fish Lake. He was a loving friend, father, grandfather, and a devoted husband to the end. Preceded in death by his parents, brother Russ, children, Dan, Debbie, Randy, and grandchild Ben.
For viewing and funeral arrangement please visit https://www.russonmortuary.com/obituaries/

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 22, 2020.
