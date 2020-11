Or Copy this URL to Share

Joseph William Sylvester Bate

1979 ~ 2020

Joseph William Sylvester Bate passed away October 2, 2020, in Temple Texas, a 41-year-old victim of Bush II's Iraqi adventure. He was born August 27, 1979, in Salt Lake City to Kerry William and Marilyn Eileen (Turner) Bate.

Interment will be at Utah Veteran's Cemetery, 17111 S Camp Williams Road on November 23, 2020 at 2:30pm.



