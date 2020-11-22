Justin Adam Corwin

1981 ~ 2020

Justin Adam Corwin was born in Arcadia, California on July 30,1981 and spent his early childhood in Orinda, California. At age 9, Justin's family moved to St. Louis, Missouri. and four years later to Cincinnati, Ohio. He graduated from Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy and attended the University of Utah for one year. He was recruited by Adaptive Artificial Intelligence to work in Los Angeles, California. After leaving Adaptive AI, Justin worked in research and design at Disney consumer products designing hardware and software prototypes including Star Wars toys. After leaving Disney, he served as the Manager of Physical Networks at Virgin Hyperloop One. He joined Mattel in 2018 and worked on the development of future toys until his death. Justin died on Oct. 22, 2020 of septic shock following a burst appendix. Fear of COVID-19 contributed to his not receiving timely medical care.

He was preceded in death by his younger sister, Jessica Corwin (1983-2011) and is survived by his brother, Marine Sgt. Aaron Corwin, sister, Andrea Corwin, DPT, mother, Mrs. Catalina King, and father, David Corwin, MD. Justin had a significant impact on the Los Angeles tech community. He was a founder of CRASH Space, a shared workspace where programmers and artists come together to teach and build things. He was a poet and an eclectic artist known as "Outlaw Poet." He was a voracious reader, an excellent writer, teacher and mentor to many. He enjoyed helping others. Justin was defined by his kindness, humility, and gentle nature, along with his sense of humor. He loved watching comedy, creating art, and adored cats despite his allergy to them. His untimely death is a tremendous loss to all who loved him and to the world that will not further benefit from his genius, altruism, and creativity.

Donations in memory of Justin are suggested to your local COVID-19 relief fund.



