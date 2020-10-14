Kenneth Zaba

1940 ~ 2020
The journey with our beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend ended on October 13, 2020. His presence lives-on through the many memories that began in Berwyn, Illinois on October 28, 1940 and continued through the U.S. Marine Corps, Sandpoint, Idaho and Salt Lake/Park City, Utah. Ken's spirit now moves forward through his loving family including his wife of 57 years, Chris; sons Mark (Merri Lee), Kevin (Tiffany), and Brad (Ingrid); grandchildren Natalie, Bradin, Mya, Markus, Sophie, and Robby; sister in-law Connie Adler (Mike); nephew Kyle Adler.
"Ken, Dad, Grampa, our minds will always talk to you, our hearts will always love you, and our souls will always be connected with you in your place of eternal peace."
In respect of Ken's final wishes, no funeral services will be held. It was important to him that his death be used to further life, and his final gift was to the University of Utah Body Donor Program. Our family wishes to express our heartfelt gratitude to the many caring friends and the compassionate caregivers at the VA Hospital & Silverado Hospice who provided unwavering care and support, with dignity, throughout Ken's illness.
In lieu of flowers, we encourage you to remember Ken through words and pictures on this website or through an in-memoriam donation to the American Diabetes Foundation, donations.diabetes.org
or the University of Utah Body Donor Program.