Larry Keith Leeper, 83, of Holladay, UT passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home and in the company of his family early in the morning of September 27, 2020 from leukemia. Larry was born June 8, 1937 in Gooding, ID to Lillard "Pill" Leeper and Erma Estella Koonce. Larry was the fifth of five children. His siblings are Clarel (Cole - deceased) of Columbus, IN; Rodney (Donna - deceased) of Vancouver, WA; Frank (deceased as an infant); Rollie Rex (Mary Zibbie - deceased) of Idaho Falls, ID.
Larry married Linda Louise Weiser on June 10, 1961 in Pocatello, ID after meeting at Idaho State College where Larry received a BA in business. They lived in Salt Lake City, UT for the following 59 years. Larry and Linda have four children whom he loved and supported in all their activities. He especially loved to watch them play water polo and swim competitively for Skyline High, BYU and the University of Utah. Their children are Sidney Dana Tanner (Sidney Evan) - Holladay, UT; Julie Rae Bills (Robert) - Millcreek, UT; Amy Lynn Mena - (Sandy, UT); Steven Brent Leeper (Becca) - South Jordan, UT. Ten grandchildren have energized their lives: Joshua and Jamie Tanner, Bailey and Brandon Bills, Kyra and Kamryn Mena, Chloe Maasberg, McKella, Jesslyn and Breelyssa Leeper. Larry and Linda also have three great grandchildren Luke Roberts, Lyla Leeper and Oliver Keith (children of Joshua and Stephanie Tanner) who was born on Larry's 83rd birthday and shares his middle name.
As a high school student in Gooding, ID, Larry excelled in many sports. He loved track, basketball and football. He remained an avid sports fan throughout his life and could quote sports statistics with the best. The Green Bay Packers was his favorite football team and he was also a proud season ticket holder of the original Utah Stars and Jazz basketball teams. Handball was later added to his list of body-hammering activities. Larry's greatest passion, however, was the game of golf. He was a long-time member of Hidden Valley Country Club where he developed many close friendships and created fond memories. As a board member, he supervised the building of the current clubhouse and pro shop. Member-guest tournaments with his brother Rollie and trips to Augusta, St. Andrews, Turnberry, Pebble Beach, Pinehurst and more were memories he cherished.
Larry began his business career in 1961 with Pacific Mutual and was later employed by Valley Bank where he specialized in commercial real estate appraisal. In 1973, he joined the Manivest Group as a real estate investor and later moved to self-employment where he officed on Main St. and Market Street with Dan Franks. Throughout his career, he was involved in community service through the Junior Chamber of Commerce where he filled such roles as Chairman of the annual Christmas parade. He also chaired the 1970 Parade of Homes for the Salt Lake Realtors. He continued to work at his office until the day before he died.
Larry was a soft-spoken gentleman and a gentle man who loved eating breakfast with his buddies Mike, Ron, Al and Dan where they would "solve the world's problems." He was extremely generous in the financial support of his family's higher education and other needs. The unconditional love and support he always showed for his family will be cherished and missed. He was a good man.
The fairway is now yours, Larry. Hit it far and straight…
