Margo Adams

Margo J Adams
02/05/1934 ~09/19/2020
Faithful Wife, Beloved Mother, Grace Margo Jorgensen Adams passed away September 19, 2020 at her home in Orem, Utah with her son by her side. She was born February 5, 1934 to James Morine Jorgensen and Grace Isabel Kelson in Denver, Colorado.
Margo was a graduate of Snow College and Utah State University and taught school for 38 years. She was devout member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and served a mission to Berlin, Germany. She married Randall Anthony Adams and is the mother of James Randall Adams.
Margo loved singing, dancing and was an artist and maker of jewelry. She was kind, generous, and loving.
She is survived by her son James, brother in law Gerald "Jerry" Allen, sisters-in-law Gloria Erdmann, Carol Spor, & Joan Maxfield, many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, sisters Janet Allen and Sandra Christensen.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 28th at 11:00 am at the Hillcrest Ward Chapel 800 East 1450 South, Orem, with a viewing from 9 - 10:45 am. Interment Timpanogos Memorial Gardens.
She was loved and will be missed by all who knew her!!! Online Condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com