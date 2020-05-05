|
Ruth Jean Stephens
1928 - 2020
Salt Lake City, UT-Ruth Jean Snow Sudbury Stephens lived an astonishing life to the age of 92. She passed away peacefully on Saturday May 2nd, 2020 due to COVID-19.
Ruth Jean was born on April 21, 1928, in Salt Lake City, Utah to Ruth Davis (Kelly) and Erastus Pymm Snow.
As a great granddaughter of pioneer Erastus Snow, Ruth Jean grew up in the Capitol Hill area of Salt Lake City, spending untold hours with her beloved grandmother Ann Pymm Snow, who lived at the Hotel Utah. Her family was associated with the Salt Lake Garfield and Western Railway, Portland Cement and Saltair Resort, where she spent time dancing to the bands. She attended Wasatch Elementary, Bryant Jr. High, and graduated as a student council leader from East High school in 1945.
As a young socialite she met Ray Keith Sudbury, and they were married in December of 1948 on Keith's 21st birthday. She attended the University of Utah and was a member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority. Ruth Jean was a woman of glamour and great beauty. She modeled for Auerbach's and Z.C.M.I department stores and appeared in the movie "Bad Bascom."
Ruth Jean and Keith were owners of Sudbury Food Town and the Salt Lake Athletic Club. Jean was devoted to Keith until his death in 1990. Ruth Jean married James (Jim) Stephens in 1992. They enjoyed much time together with Jim's extended family and as snowbirds in Rancho Mirage, Calif.
Ruth Jean was affiliated with the Willow Creek, Desert Island, Town, and Salt Lake Country Clubs. She was a member of the Junior League and a fervent supporter of Football Little League. She had many friends and was an amazing hostess.
Every summer of her life Jean cherished spending time in the Uinta Mountains, where she liked to fly fish and entertain at her cabin. She will remain a legacy within the Holiday Park Association.
Ruth Jean also found painting, swimming and cooking pleasurable and she was always up for a football bet.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents and husbands; her brothers, Ashby (Gail) and William Snow (Louise), and her sister Peggy Firth (Rex).
She is survived by her daughters Sydney Lee (Dale), Shauna Sudbury, sons Raymond Sudbury (Cathy) and Randall Sudbury (Heather). Also surviving are her grandchildren Sara, Christopher, Randy Earl, Megan, Madeline, Carlton James, Corrie, William, Ryan, and Ashby. She also has six great grandchildren.
A private family grave site service will be held with a celebration of her life to be announced at a later date.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from May 5 to May 10, 2020