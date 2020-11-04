Antonia Martinez, age 75, of Hondo, Texas, passed away on October 31, 2020 in Hondo, Texas. Antonia was born in San Antonio on November 23, 1944 to Manuel Garcia, Sr. and Antonia Garcia.

Antonia is preceded in death by her parents: Manuel Garcia, Sr. and Antonia Garcia; and her sister: Berta Rincon.

Antonia is survived by her loving husband: Leo Martinez; son: Cesar Martinez (Alma); grandchildren: Antonio Martinez, and Cristina Ramos; great-grandson: Antonio Martinez, Jr; and brother: Manuel Garcia, Jr.

A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, with rosary recited at 11:00 a.m. at St. Dominic's Catholic Church.

The funeral mass will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at St. Dominic's Catholic Church, followed by interment at San Fernando Cemetery II.

Services are under the direction of Hondo Funeral Home.