September 11, 1944 - March 11, 2019

Arcadio Garza III, beloved husband, father, brother, and friend, entered eternal rest on March 11, 2019 at the age of 74. He was born with a congenital heart defect that went undiagnosed until shortly after his 70th birthday. The past two months he fought valiantly against his disease, but in the end, he had to surrender.



Arcadio was a proud graduate of Central Catholic High School and the University of Texas at Austin, where he received a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration. Following his graduation, Arcadio entered the United States Air Force as a 2nd Lieutenant. Starting in 1967, he proudly served his country for the next four years until his discharge with the rank of Captain in 1971.



Upon his discharge from the Air Force, Arcadio continued his education and received a Master's Degree in Education from Antioch College. During that time, he also worked for the City of San Antonio. Beginning in 1978, Arcadio began working in Austin as an auditor for the State of Texas. He remained in this position for the next 25 years until his retirement in 2003.



Tennis was Arcadio's passion. In 1982 he became a founding member of Alamo City Tennis Officials (ACTO). For close to 40 years he umpired district high school, college, and adult tournaments. In 1996 he received the prestigious Nicholas E. Powel Sectional Umpire Award at the US Open in New York.



Preceded in death by his father Arcadio Garza, Jr. and his mother Alicia L. Garza, he is survived by his loving wife of 51 years Margaret J. (Maggie) Garza, daughter Alyssa A. Garza, son Eric C. Garza, sister Alice Casillas (Raymond), brother Cruz Garza (Sonia), brother Mario Garza, and numerous nieces and nephews.



The family wishes to thank Arcadio's primary care physician Dr. Daniel Juarez, long-time cardiologist Dr. Robert N. Schnitzler, Victoria Paparelli, R.N., and the nursing staff at Methodist Hospital for their caring and compassion during his final days.



In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Arcadio's name to the , ASPCA, or the .

ROSARY

THURSDAY,

MARCH 28, 2019

7:00 PM

BLESSED SACRAMENT CATHOLIC

CHURCH

600 OBLATE DRIVE



MASS OF THE RESURRECTION

FRIDAY, MARCH 29, 2019

10:00 AM

BLESSED SACRAMENT CATHOLIC

CHURCH



