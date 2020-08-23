Faith, family love and community service were strong and a part of everyday life. Armin Charles Bendele was born in Hondo, Texas to Dorothy and Armin H. Bendele. After graduating from Devine High School and serving in the U.S. Army, he returned to San Antonio where he married and began his family. After attending college, he developed a rich career in executive management roles. After retirement, his love of travel continued, touring many places in U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Europe.

Most of all, Armin loved volunteer work. He worked aimlessly to share his passions, leadership, and talent with many organizations. Including the Bexar County Master Gardner programs, San Antonio Tourism Association, Youth and Agri-food Texas A&M and the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo, where he was a life member. He also served on the Ambassador and International Committees, supporting participation in 4H, FFA Clubs and strengthening relationships with leaders of Mexico and other visiting countries with agricultural interests.

He was a member of the St. Charles Family Guild and was a founding member of the St. Matthews Catholic Church and served on the Parish Council.

He is survived by his wife, Annette Bendele and his daughters, Julie Bendele Davis, Jennifer Lynn Bendele and grandson, Austin Charles.

Also surviving is his brother-in-law, Clovis Boehme. Nieces and nephews include Roxanne Seale, Dianne (Randy) Pipes, Suzanne (Craig) Heilegman, Jan (Todd) Meuth and Randy (Cathy) Boehme and Roger Boehme.Rosary and Mass Services will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020 beginning at 9:30am at St. Matthews Catholic Church in San Antonio.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: The San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo Memorial Fund. By making a memorial contribution to the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo Scholarship Fund, you can celebrate a friend or loved one to help the organization meet their mission and scholarship goals. www.sarodeo.com/contribute/memorial-donation