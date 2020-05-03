My best friend, partner in life and beloved husband, Bernard (Bernie) Nelsen was called home suddenly to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 2, 2020 in San Antonio, Tx.Bernie was born to Raymond and Gertrude Nelsen, grew up on the family farm in Magnolia, Illinois and graduated as one of twenty-five from Lostant Community High School, Illinois.He earned his B.S. in Mathematics from Northern Illinois University and M.Ed. in Technology from the University of Oregon. Bernie began his teaching career in the suburbs of Chicago and in 1976 entered the world of international education, teaching in Iran, Bangkok, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Sao Paolo and Brasilia, Brasil and Madrid, Spain for over 20 years.Bernie believed that teaching was a calling and continually strived to ensure his students understood and didn't fear mathematics. Bernie used his sense of humor to lighten the stress that students often feel in the mathematics classroom. Thousands of students' lives were impacted positively over his 40 years of teaching, coaching and being a cheerleader for his students. When Bernie went to teach in Bangkok, he met his future wife, BJ. Their love was never in doubt during their forty years together. The strongest of teams, they were blessed to travel and explore Southeast Asia, Europe, South America, the Middle East and North Africa during their time working abroad in private American and International Schools.Prior to his retirement Bernie taught technology at St. Anthony's Catholic High School and in summer school at Incarnate Word High School in San Antonio. Bernie was a supportive and loving husband who was happiest when he could spend time with BJ. Their unconditional love was built on deep friendship and a partnership where they always had each other's back. They enjoyed their time at the International School Bangkok and the American School of Madrid the most, the beginning and end of their overseas journey together. Overseas life gave them the opportunity to work side by side in education and to travel and explore, building a treasure of memories that never ceased to bring a sparkle to Bernie's eyes and many delightful stories of their experiences. The past ten years, Bernie suffered from Parkinson's and several other ailments; his family is deeply indebted to all those who took such good care of him.Bernie is preceded in death by his parents. He will be deeply missed by his wife, BJ, and family and friends who loved him dearly.Bernie was known for always having a mischievous twinkle in his beautiful blue eyes. He enjoyed teasing his nieces and nephew and students, all equally. Bernie loved life and always had a smile for everyone.Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, memorials will be held at a later date in San Antonio and Illinois.You are invited to read more about Bernie's life and sign the online guestbook at Neptune Society website: http://www.legacy.com/dignity-memorial/obituary.aspx?mid=9114045
Published in Express-News on May 3, 2020.