Sister Consilio O'Keeffe P.B.V.M.
Sister Consilio O'Keeffe, P.B.V.M. went peacefully to her eternal reward on August 25, 2020. She was born on November 21, 1937 in Kilfenora, Co. Clare, Ireland.

She has ministered as an educator in Ireland and in the US. She will be sadly missed by her beloved Sisters: Sister Máirín O'Keeffe (Holy Rosary Sisters, Artane, Dublin), Madre M. Rafael O'Keeffe (Carmelitas Descalzas, Bolivar, Peru), her brother Paddy O'Keeffe (Drumshambo Co. Leitrim), her nieces, nephews, friends, and her Presentation Sisters here in the US Unit. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas O'Keeffe and Kathleen (nee Kerin) O'Keeffe, and her brothers, Donie O'Keeffe and John O'Keeffe.

Funeral Services will be at St. Matthew Catholic Church 10703 Wurzbach Road, San Antonio, Texas 78230. The Rosary followed by the Mass of the Resurrection will be held on Tuesday, September 1 at 9:30 am. It will be live-streamed at https://livestreammedianetwork.com/st-matthews-church

Interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery. Special thanks for the loving care given to Sr. Consilio by her primary doctor, Dr Neela Patel, and by the staff at Villa de San Antonio.




Published in Express-News on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Funeral service
09:30 AM
St. Matthew Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME
1119 N SAINT MARYS Street
San Antonio, TX 78215
(210) 227-1461
August 29, 2020
Loving sympathy and prayers on the loss of our beloved Consilio. She will be sadly missed by all of us. I guess she is already playing piano and organ in heaven! Sadly missed by Maura Sampson PBVM Dublin, Ireland
Maura Sampson
Friend
August 28, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about Sister Consilio's passing. I loved working with her at Holy Angels School in Globe. She was a thorough and exceptional teacher, a beautiful pianist and a dear and kind friend. We all loved her! She was always so good to me. God Bless Sister. May she rest in peace and the perpetual light shine upon her.
Noreen
Friend
