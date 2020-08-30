Sister Consilio O'Keeffe, P.B.V.M. went peacefully to her eternal reward on August 25, 2020. She was born on November 21, 1937 in Kilfenora, Co. Clare, Ireland.

She has ministered as an educator in Ireland and in the US. She will be sadly missed by her beloved Sisters: Sister Máirín O'Keeffe (Holy Rosary Sisters, Artane, Dublin), Madre M. Rafael O'Keeffe (Carmelitas Descalzas, Bolivar, Peru), her brother Paddy O'Keeffe (Drumshambo Co. Leitrim), her nieces, nephews, friends, and her Presentation Sisters here in the US Unit. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas O'Keeffe and Kathleen (nee Kerin) O'Keeffe, and her brothers, Donie O'Keeffe and John O'Keeffe.

Funeral Services will be at St. Matthew Catholic Church 10703 Wurzbach Road, San Antonio, Texas 78230. The Rosary followed by the Mass of the Resurrection will be held on Tuesday, September 1 at 9:30 am. It will be live-streamed at https://livestreammedianetwork.com/st-matthews-church

Interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery. Special thanks for the loving care given to Sr. Consilio by her primary doctor, Dr Neela Patel, and by the staff at Villa de San Antonio.