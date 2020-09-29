Dr. Daniel Eduardo Dimetman, age 79, passed away on September 27, 2020, surrounded by his loving family after suffering a sudden catastrophic stroke.

Daniel was born in Montevideo, Uruguay to Sara Zandel and Staszic Grynwascer and was adopted by his stepfather, Edward Dimetman, after his father passed away and his mother remarried. Daniel fell in love with Mirta Silvia Doreski and they married in 1966. They immigrated from Argentina to San Antonio in 1972, where Daniel, who was already a neurosurgeon, started a residency in anesthesia. Daniel practiced anesthesiology in San Antonio for over 25 years. He was a caring, wonderful physician and family man who was proud of his work helping patients. At the age of 59, two years following his beloved Mirta's passing, Daniel married Lidia Tverdovsky. Daniel loved life. He was a happy, kind man who adored his daughters and grandchildren and was able to construct a new beginning at almost 60 with Lidia with trips to Buenos Aires to visit friends and Lidia's children and grandchildren. He made everyone happy with his easy smile and warm, generous trademark hugs. He was a stellar grandfather - available not just for the fun stuff but at any time to talk about anything his grandkids needed. Known to them as Zei, his five grandchildren adored him and he has left his legacy in them forever.

Daniel Dimetman was preceded in death by, his first wife, Mirta Silvia Doreski Dimetman; and his mother, Sara Zandel Dimetman, his father, Staszic Grynwascer, and his stepfather, Edward Dimetman. Daniel is survived

by his loving wife, Lidia

Dimetman; his daughters, Gabrielle Davis and her husband Jeff, Nicole Dimetman De Leon and her wife Cleopatra; his grandchildren, Madeleine Cate Davis, Jacqueline Rose Davis, Audrey Anne Davis, Cyrus Asher Dimetman DeLeon, and Eliana Naomi Dimetman DeLeon; 3 step sons Ariel, Federico and Nicolas Raiman and their families his brother, Carl Dimetman and his wife Gabi.

Beginning promptly at 1:00 p.m there will be a Virtual Memorial Service on Thursday, October 1, 2020. Those wishing to participate may access the memorial via this link https://beth-elsa-org.zoom.us/j/86353111006 . Rabbi Mara Nathan, presiding. Private graveside service will be held for the family at Beth-El Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association in San Antonio, 1100 NE Interstate 410 Loop, San Antonio, TX 78209.

You are invited to signthe Guestbook atwww.porterloring.com