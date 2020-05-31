Diana "Dee Dee" Sims Lewis, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, friend, and caring professional, passed away with her family by her side on May 26, 2020. Dee Dee was born to Julia Anne Sheldon and Leonard Henderson Sims, Jr. in Heidelberg, Germany on October 5, 1954. As a child in a military family, Dee Dee lived in many cities before settling in San Antonio. She graduated from Cole High School in 1973 and received her bachelor's degree from The University of Texas. Dee Dee earned her master's degree from Trinity University and PhD in Counselor Education and Supervision from St. Mary's University.Dee Dee and her loving husband, Terry Lewis, lived and raised their family in San Antonio. She adored the town of Rockport, where she visited often as a child and resided part-time after retirement. Dee Dee is survived by her husband, Terry Lewis; daughter, Katharine Holt (Justin); son, Andrew Lewis; grandson, Benjamin Holt; brother, Leonard H. Sims III; sister, Elizabeth Sims Hufft; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.Dee Dee dedicated her life's work to helping children with disabilities and their families. She was the Special Education Coordinator for Cole High School at Fort Sam Houston ISD, conducted professional trainings while working at Region 20, and was an advocate for foster children during her time at Boysville children's home and shelter. She was proud to stand up and speak for kids and families in times of need.Dee Dee was multi-talented, having a passion for art and nature.She loved being on the water, spending time fishing, and bird watching. Dee Dee appreciated exploring museums and art galleries. She was a skilled artist, creating beautiful ceramics on her pottery wheel as gifts for family and friends. Dee Dee was adventurous. She took pleasure in traveling the world with her family, immersing herself in different cultures, snorkeling through coral reefs, and sampling spicy dishes. Dee Dee enjoyed entertaining and celebrating all special occasions. Her focus was always on helping others, in both her professional and personal life.Diana, Dee Dee, Mom, "Cita Mom" - will be missed by all. The family will provide details regarding a memorial service to celebrate her life in the near future.In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to The Bishop Jones Center to aid with the restoration of Cathedral Park (111 Torcido Dr. San Antonio, TX 78209), Rockport Center for the Arts (106 S. Austin St. Rockport, TX 78382), or a charity of your choice.
Published in Express-News on May 31, 2020.