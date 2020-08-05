1/1
CMSGT EDWARD F. QUINN III (RET)
1931 - 2020
Edward F. Quinn III born 27 July 1931 in Medford, Massachusetts, passed away 14 July 2020 after a long illness at the age of 88. He is preceded in death by his parents Edward F. Quinn Jr. and Helen Bennett Quinn and his sister Barbara Young.

He is survived by his loving wife Bernadette Quinn to whom he was married for 67 years and their children daughters Marie Quinn and Janet Quinn and sons Edward F Quinn IV and Jeffrey Quinn and wife Mary; grandchildren Daniel Quinn, Quinn Morrison, Mackenzie Morrison, Spencer Quinn, Lydia Elliot and Rebekah Smith and several great grandchildren.

CMSgt Quinn retired after 29 years with the USAF. He received a Bronze Star during his service in Vietnam. He obtained both his BA and MBA while in the Air Force. After retiring from the Air Force he worked for Valero Energy Corporation from which he also retired.

He was an avid runner and mountain climber who especially loved the 14ers in Colorado. He and Bernie also gained a large circle of friends when they started dancing and spent many years attending the dances all over south Texas.

On Thursday, August 6, 2020 family and friends will meet at 10am for a funeral mass at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 8134 Blanco Rd, San Antonio, TX 78216.




Published in Express-News on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
