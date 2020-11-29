Eugene S. Stanley of San Antonio died of heart failure November 7, 2020, at age 89.

He was born October 19, 1931, in Milwaukee, WI, and relocated to San Antonio in 1985.He worked at Randolph AFB managing self-insured workers compensation for the Air Force Welfare Board until he retired in 1997, after which he stayed busy gardening and volunteering.

Beloved husband and father, "Gene" is survived by his wife, the former Sylvia J. Miley, and children, Mary Stanley-Larsen (Glenn) of Las Vegas, NV, John (Myra) of McAllen, and Paul of Austin, along with other family and friends.

