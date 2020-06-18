Sister Ferdinand "Sister Ferdi" Connerney
1921 - 2020
Sister Ferdinand Connerney, SHSp ("Sister Ferdi") died on June 15, 2020 after breaking her hip the day before. On the morning of her fall she had been knitting a baby blanket while she was answering the Motherhouse phone.

Sister Ferdi was born in Knockadolla, County Galway, Ireland on August 28, 1921 and professed her vows in 1946. She was the oldest living Sister of the Holy Spirit and Mary Immaculate and was a year away from celebrating her 75th Jubilee.

She was treasured by her family, her community and all those who were blessed to know her. During 74 years of religious life, she weathered the storms of change and challenge, often with tears in her eyes as she shared the pain of those around her.

For all of her religious life, "Black Lives Mattered" to Sister Ferdi. Most of her teaching years were spent in African American Catholic schools in Shreveport, Crowley and Thibodaux, Louisiana and in Dallas, Texas. She taught at Little Flower School in San Antonio and finished her teaching career at Healy-Murphy Center. Here, through the language of chemistry and physics, Sister Ferdi taught her students that they were capable, lovable and worthy of living a noble life.

In her "retirement years", Sister Ferdi tutored science students at Healy-Murphy, rocked the babies in Healy-Murphy's Child Development Center and volunteered weekly at CAM (Christian Assistance Ministry).

Sister Ferdi is mourned by her niece and nephews in Ireland and England and by the Sisters of the Holy Spirit.

FUNERAL SERVICES

Because of the current circumstances surrounding COVID-19, a private prayer service and burial will be held. A Memorial Mass will take place at a later date.

MEMORIAL

CONTRIBUTIONS

Donations can be made in Sister Ferdi's memory to the ministries of the Sisters of the Holy Spirit and Mary Immaculate.

Published in Express-News on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

36 entries
June 17, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Glenda Chelette-Holley
Student
June 17, 2020
Sister Ferdinand can now be an Angel in Heaven, just like she served as one of my Angels on earth.
John Caldwell
Student
June 17, 2020
God Bless Sister and all the lives she touched.
Michael Mackey
Student
June 17, 2020
Rest in peace. We love you.
Walter & Linda Harris Caldwell
Teacher
June 17, 2020
i know God Being Who He Is, is already running to keep up with His new assistant Sister Ferdinand... May God Bless and Give the Peace and Comfort that surpasses all understanding to each of her family members, her family of Sisters ... as well as all who knew her...she was the first teacher that I met on the Notre Dame's Jr/Sr High School Campus...her Spirit of Light legacy will always be remembered...
janet hall-givens
janet hall-givens
Student
June 17, 2020
Sister Ferdinand has been in my life and my familys life since Second Grade at OLBS.
She was so sweet and caring all the time.
We kept in touch after she returned to San Antonio. We were able to visit her several times since she left Shreveport.
One of the things I will always remember was that her mind was so sharp, remembering so many of our Notre Dame and OLBS Students and Parents.
She will be greatly missed. Now God has another angel in His kingdom.
Ora Mae Beaudion
Student
June 17, 2020
You were such a sweet and kind teacher. Your years at Notre Dame will always stay in my heart and be a part of my school year memories forever.
Janice Chalmers-Priest
Student
June 17, 2020
Sr. Ferdinand was such a gentle swift moving person. She genuinely loved us and taught us well. Was just reflecting on my days at Notre Dame the other day and remembered fondly this dear lady.
LaTanya (Bailey) Patrick
Student
June 17, 2020
Sister Ferdinand was a wonderful teacher and had a kind heart. Rest In Peace.
Brenda LaCour-Brown
Student
June 17, 2020
A good person, will be missed by many. Rest In Peace Sister Ferdinand!
Anthony Thomas - Notre Dame C/O 1973
Student
June 17, 2020
Patricia Walton
Student
June 17, 2020
Sleep tight Sr Ferdinand...love you lots xxx
georganne conerney
Family
June 17, 2020
May this candle forever glow and keep you in peace Sr. Ferdi. Sharon Mims Spears, Notre Dame, Shreveport c /o '65.
Sharon Mims Spears
Student
June 17, 2020
Great person. Great school administrator. A person who inspired others to achieve spiritual greatness. Truly be miss.
Michael Gaines
Student
June 17, 2020
God has taken you home but you will always be in our hearts. He blessed us with a Grand Aunt who's love held no bounds. We will miss you deeply. Rest In Peace.
Emma Conerney
Family
June 17, 2020
Sister Ferdinand was a great teacher to me at Notre Dame. She will be missed.
Ursula (Williams) Anderson, c/o 1983
URSULA ANDERSON
Student
June 17, 2020
Sr. Ferdinand taught me at Notre Dame High School in Shreveport,La. For 6 years. I will never forget her unconditional love for us all. She was truly a Servant of God. I will miss her dearly. My deepest condolences to her family and all who loved her.
Love, Lolita C. DeMello c/o1973
Lolita DeMello
Student
June 17, 2020
One of our dear angels have gone to be with our Lord. Sr. Ferdinand was a loving and caring teacher at Notre Dame High School. She loved us and we loved her. I was so excited to see her about 6 years ago when she came to visit us in Shreveport. Her memory did not fail her, she remembered us all. She was still jolly and perky. We will miss you Sister, Rest in Peace.
Mary Elizabeth LaCour Clark
Student
June 17, 2020
Sister Ferdinand was a wonderful teacher that taught me at Notre Dame High-school in Shreveport, Louisiana. She had a wonderful smile and she had a wealth of knowledge as a teacher. Tiny in stature but a giant in her field of knowledge. May you Rest In Peace Sister Ferdinand.
Mary Balthazar Walker
Student
June 17, 2020
Thank you for All youve done to promote equality for All. You have been a true child of GOD as long as Ive known you. Well done my faithful and loving friend. I know you are dancing an Irish Jig in heaven❤
Alice Burton
Student
June 17, 2020
Sister Ferdinand was not only a wonderful teacher, she was a loving and devoted friend to my mother throughout a very serious illness. I am convinced that her prayers and devotion helped my mother recover and live with us for the last 20 years of her life. I was able to visit with sister a few years ago and she was generous with her time and energy, which was always high level! I'm sure she'll be dancing with my mother, and Sisters Lucy and Monica in Heaven.
Carolyn McIntyre
Student
June 17, 2020
A wonderful soul.....rest in peace.
Darren Blalock
Student
June 17, 2020
Sister Ferdinand was one of my favorite teachers at Notre Dame High School in Shreveport, Louisiana.
Beverly James Furganson
Student
June 17, 2020
My Dear Sweetheart of a Principal and Teacher! I shall never forget all that you poured into my life. Love You Forever! Sleep in Heavenly Peace " We are always loyal to Dear Notre Dame "...
Sincerely,
Rovella Beene Jones - c/o '76
Rovella Jones
Student
June 17, 2020
Sr. Ferdinand was such an inspiration and great role model. I remember her fondly as both my teacher and principal while I was a student at Notre Dame. She was full of energy and enthusiasm coupled with structured discipline. I thank God for her instructional influence and moral guidance. Good night, Sr. Ferdinand. We'll see you in the morning!
Faith Davis Johnson
Student
June 17, 2020
Love you so much Sister Ferdinand. Rest in Live and Heaven. Terry Drayden
Terry Drayden
Teacher
June 17, 2020
Thank you Sister Ferdinand
Rest Peacefully
Angela Pinkney Clay
Student
June 17, 2020
Angela Pinkney Clay
Student
June 17, 2020
I will always remember her love for her students. She had such energy. She was a blessing to me. She inspired me to reach higher and never stop learning when I attended Notre Dame High School in Shreveport and later in life. I cherish her Christmas cards I received through the years. She was an angel here on earth and now she has gained her Heavenly wings. Rest well Sister Ferdinand. You will always stay in our hearts.
Cassandra Porter
Student
June 17, 2020
What I remember most about Sr. Ferdinand was that beautiful cursive writing on the blackboard. You never had an excuse for not having the proper notes in order to learn the material. She taught me one of the most difficult courses - Chemistry. I truly loved this awesome lady.
Jackie Beaudion (Greene)
Student
June 17, 2020
Sister Ferdinand was a special and wonderful person. She helped to educate, mentor and guide me during my formative years at Notre Dame High School in Shreveport, Louisiana. She was instrumental in my success and I will always be grateful to her. May she rest peacefully in the welcoming arms of God! Rest In Peace Sister Ferdinand! You did your job!!
Schuyler Lukes
Student
June 17, 2020
Our sincerest condolences to Sister Ferdinands family and friends. Sister Ferdinand was one of the best and most loved Sisters that taught at Notre Dame High School in Shreveport, Louisiana. She was fun, caring, stern with the perfect balance of love. Sister Ferdinand will surely be missed as well as lovingly remembered. Rest Peacefully! ♥♥♥
Notre Dame c/o1986
Cheryl LaCour & Gina Morris Taylor Notre Dame c/o 1986
Student
June 17, 2020
Best of The Best and so so dearly missed. Always in my Heart and Prayers. God speed Angel.
Chauncey Pullman
Student
June 17, 2020
My Deepest Sympathy. She taught me three times. So special to me and my family. I will truly miss her.
Patricia Metoyer Terrell
Student
June 17, 2020
She was an inspiration to us all!
Enid Thomas
Student
June 17, 2020
Sister Ferdinand was principal at Notre Dame High School for the four years that I attended there. She was truly a kind an loving person. She was no nonsense but that was so that she teach us all that we needed to know. She wanted to prepare us for life experiences and she did that. She was book smart and common sense smart. She could make you smile when you were down.
Sister also taught my brother and sister who graduated respectively in 1962 and 1965. If I'm not mistaken she also taught them at the elementary level at Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Academy.
We saw her last in June of 2014. She was still sharp and remembered all of her students. I will miss her. Rest in Heaven with the Angels kind lady.
Sylvia LaCour-Williams
Student
