Sister Ferdinand Connerney, SHSp ("Sister Ferdi") died on June 15, 2020 after breaking her hip the day before. On the morning of her fall she had been knitting a baby blanket while she was answering the Motherhouse phone.

Sister Ferdi was born in Knockadolla, County Galway, Ireland on August 28, 1921 and professed her vows in 1946. She was the oldest living Sister of the Holy Spirit and Mary Immaculate and was a year away from celebrating her 75th Jubilee.

She was treasured by her family, her community and all those who were blessed to know her. During 74 years of religious life, she weathered the storms of change and challenge, often with tears in her eyes as she shared the pain of those around her.

For all of her religious life, "Black Lives Mattered" to Sister Ferdi. Most of her teaching years were spent in African American Catholic schools in Shreveport, Crowley and Thibodaux, Louisiana and in Dallas, Texas. She taught at Little Flower School in San Antonio and finished her teaching career at Healy-Murphy Center. Here, through the language of chemistry and physics, Sister Ferdi taught her students that they were capable, lovable and worthy of living a noble life.

In her "retirement years", Sister Ferdi tutored science students at Healy-Murphy, rocked the babies in Healy-Murphy's Child Development Center and volunteered weekly at CAM (Christian Assistance Ministry).

Sister Ferdi is mourned by her niece and nephews in Ireland and England and by the Sisters of the Holy Spirit.

Because of the current circumstances surrounding COVID-19, a private prayer service and burial will be held. A Memorial Mass will take place at a later date.

Donations can be made in Sister Ferdi's memory to the ministries of the Sisters of the Holy Spirit and Mary Immaculate.

Condolences may be sent at www.theangelusfuneralhome.com Arrangements by: