October 19, 1992 - May 27, 2019

Fletcher Wilson Randall, age 26, passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019, in San Antonio. He was born in St. Louis, Missouri, to parents, Dr. Charles Wilson Randall and Catheryne Lee Randall. Fletcher was a graduate of Alamo Heights High School and attended Texas State University where he studied Aquatic Biology. He was a member of the Theta Tau Chapter of Sigma Chi Fraternity. Because of his love of the outdoors, Fletcher spent a great deal of time hiking Purgatory Creek Park with his beloved companions, Cooper and Chief. Other hobbies he enjoyed were photography, making memories with friends, traveling to Santa Fe, exercise, cooking, fishing, and spending time by the water. He was a devoted brother to his sister, Lizzie, and they had an incredible and unique bond not shared by many. Fletcher was deeply loved by his family. His warmth and kindness drew people to him. Fletcher's great love for animals was well known to all those close to him and was demonstrated through his volunteer work at the Animal Defense League. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Jane Volz Lee. Fletcher is survived by his parents, Dr. Charles Randall and Catheryne Lee Randall; his sister, Elizabeth Randall; his paternal grandparents, Mr. & Mrs. Charles Randall; maternal grandparents, Dr. & Mrs. J. Fletcher Lee; his aunts and uncles, Mary Jane Perkins (Scott), Karen Mueller (Paul), and Michele Johnson (Ty); his cousins, Sarah, Michael, Riley, Tee, Jane, Christianna, Charlie, Jacob, Charlotte, Henley, and his Goddaughter, Emory.



MEMORIAL SERVICE

FRIDAY, MAY 31, 2019

3:00 PM

ALAMO HEIGHTS UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

825 E. BASSE RD.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to JDRF.org or The Animal Defense League of San Antonio.



