|
|
Frances Marie Lemaster was born on January 19, 1932, in Nixon, Texas, to Walter Talley and Marie Talley Hill. She passed away on March 19, 2020, in New Braunfels, Texas.
Frances graduated from New Braunfels High School in 1949 and remained an ardent Unicorn for her entire life. She married Roy Lemaster in 1951 and lived in San Antonio until Roy's death in 2014.
Frances was a devoted wife and mother. She loved being "Mimi" to her grandsons and great grandchildren. She was retired from Transamerica Corporation and always enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents and her husband, Roy. Frances is survived by her daughter Pam Finley (Paul); two grandsons, Jeff (Allison) and great granddaughters, Grace and Morgan; and Brett (Valerie) and great grandson, Ford.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Eden Hill in the Willows and Oaks units for their compassionate care these past few years and to Hope Hospice these past few months.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Eden Hill or Hope Hospice in New Braunfels.
Private graveside services will be Friday, March 27th at Sunset Memorial Park. Condolences may be offered at www.sunsetfuneralhomesa.com.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 25, 2020