FREDDIE MARTINEZ

Freddie "Fred" Martinez passed away peacefully with his loving wife and niece by his side on October 3rd, 2020, after a valiant battle with cancer. He was born to Gregorio and Ignacia (Aldana) Martinez on March 2nd, 1937, in Dallas, Texas. He was the second youngest of 18 and is survived by his sister, Carmen Islas.

Freddie's' faith development began in his primary and secondary years of school, where he attended St. Mary of Carmel School and Church. After completion of high school he furthered his career as an accountant and became certified as a CPA. He worked for Macy's as well as many churches in the Dallas area. After many years of working in the corporate world Freddie embarked on his own accounting business until his retirement. During Freddie's career his love and faith for serving the Lord never changed. . He assisted the priests at the altar, participated at religious ceremonies and visited and assisted in prayer at hospitals.

He also served in THE NATIONAL GUARD OF TEXAS AND THE RESERVE OF THE UNITED STATES AIR FORCE, where he received an honorable discharge.

During his later years he dedicated much of his time being a servant to the Lord at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church and Religious Education Program in San Antonio.

Freddie will be remembered as a faithful servant, loving husband, father and dedicated friend. Freddie is survived by his loving wife, of 35 years, Marguerite Ramirez Martinez, and daughter, Leslie Selvera.

He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and extended family who will remember him as kind, gentle, and loving man Freddie's life was filled with Christ, which was displayed with his love and care for others.

Visitation will be on Thursday, October 8th, 2020, at 5:30 pm followed by the recitation of the Rosary at 6:30p.m.

Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 AM on Friday, October 9th, 2020 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 618 S. Grimes St., San Antonio, Texas 78203, Celebrated by Father Kevin Fausz.

Both events will take place at OLPH. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Religious Education Department.

Much appreciation and thanks to his Dr. Ruben Tenorio and the Hospice of San Antonio for their gentle care and love given to the family during his journey Home.