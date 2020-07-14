1/1
LUCIA S. MORALES
1941 - 2020
Lucia S. Morales, age 78, passed away on July 9, 2020.

She was born in San Antonio, Texas on December 13, 1941 to Domingo and Lydia Saenz.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her siblings, Jose and Gilberto; her great-granddaughter, Mikaylah; and her son-in-law, John.

Lucia leaves her memory to her daughters, JoAnn, Marie (Daniel) and Melissa (Juan); her 6 grandchildren; her 4 great-grandchildren; her 4 siblings, Guadalupe, Antonio, Elena and Lydia; and her extended family and friends.

Services will be an intimate family gathering at this time




Published in Express-News on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home
226 Cupples Road
San Antonio, TX 78237
2104340595
