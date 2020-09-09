Mary Inez Finto, age 77, passed away on July 22, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. She was born in Bowie County, Texas on September 29, 1942. Mary was a loving wife and mother who will be greatly missed. Mary was preceded in death by her parents and siblings. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Carl Finto; her son Carl Finto II and his wife, Robin; and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, September 10th at 9:00 am in the Sunset Funeral Home Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association at act.alz.org/donate.