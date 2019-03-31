San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
4:00 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 North Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX
Memorial service
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
5:00 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 North Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX
Rosary
Following Services
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 North Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX
Michael Thomas Powell


Michael Thomas Powell Obituary
July 18, 1948 - March 21, 2019
Michael Thomas Powell peacefully ascended into Eternal Light at the age of 70, on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at his home in San Antonio, TX. Michael was born in San Antonio, TX on July 18, 1948. He attended Lee High School and was an avid diver. He was a diving champion for Alamo Swim Club and Lee High School. Michael was vice president of Industrial Systems, Inc. and loved working with his brother, Richard Powell, for over 45 years. He also worked with his son and daughter and other family members over the years. Mike had a passion for the universe, music, fun, and life's great mysteries. He is preceded in death by his parents, James H. and Dorothy Powell, and his brothers, James H. Powell II and Richard C. Powell. Michael is survived by his son, Taylor M. Powell and daughter, Samantha R. Powell, as well as nieces, nephews and other family members. The family will receive friends beginning at 4:00 p.m. with a Memorial Service at 5:00 p.m. followed by a Rosary on Thursday, April 04, 2019 at Porter Loring North. You are invited to sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com.

Published in Express-News on Mar. 31, 2019
