Attended Brackenridge High School and San Antonio CollegeRetired after 37 yrs of work for Kelly AFBMarried: 59 yrs. to Patsy Sanders TatumChildren: Richard "Rick" Tatum and Randall " Randy " TatumOther family members:Renee Tatum, daughter in lawChandler Tatum, Chase Tatum, Chance Tatum-grandchildrenMichelle Tatum, daughter in lawMadeleine "Maddie" Tatum, granddaughterAxel Tatum, great grandsonBrother and sister-in-law, Robert and Shirley TatumReceived many Superior Performance and other awards while at KellyHe was in Computer Development.He was an outstanding bowler in the 1950's and 1960's. He shot the first 700 series at Oak Hills Bowling Lanes.He later played golf w/the Olmos Golf Assn. Avid reader, crossword puzzle solver,and bridge player.He served in the US Army in the Korean war.He loved attending sporting events that his boys were participants and his main love was his family .He and Patsy traveled the US, Canada, Mexico and Europe after retiring.He and Patsy were members of Western Hills Christain Church,The family would like to express our love and sincere thanks to our friend and doctor Kimberly Heller as well as VITAS care givers.There will be A PRIVATE burial in Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery at a later date.



