Richard Thomas "Dick" Searles
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Richard "Dick" Thomas Searles died on 8 June 2020 at the age of 85, in his home in San Antonio, Texas. He was born in 1934 in Phoenix, Arizona to A.V. "Doc" and Beatrice Searles. He graduated from North High School in Phoenix and went on to receive B.A. and M.A. degrees from Arizona State University and the University of Wyoming. He served in the US Army from 1957-1960. In 1960 he married Mary Sue Barnes; they had two children, Eugene and Denise, and divorced in 1974. He subsequently worked as a high school teacher, an author, in a job corps center, and as an insurance agent.

Richard was a true raconteur who engaged with everyone he met. He enjoyed singing, from his college barbershop quartet to his Unitarian Universalist Church choir. He passed on his enjoyment of pulp sci-fi, hiking, and stargazing to both of his children, and enjoyed spending time with his grandson Jared, who predeceased him. He was devoted to the multiple generations of cats who shared his home, and loved to describe (and indulge) each one's particular quirks and habits.

He is survived by his son Eugene and his wife JoAnne, his grandchildren Ray (wife Becky) and Joey (wife Toni); his great-grandchildren Maddie and Ray, Jr.; his daughter Denise and her wife Celeste; his brother Dennis and his wife Carol; his sisters-in-law JoEllen and Meg; his significant other Pam; and his cat Archie.

A virtual memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Planned Parenthood, an organization he strongly supported.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved