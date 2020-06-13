Richard "Dick" Thomas Searles died on 8 June 2020 at the age of 85, in his home in San Antonio, Texas. He was born in 1934 in Phoenix, Arizona to A.V. "Doc" and Beatrice Searles. He graduated from North High School in Phoenix and went on to receive B.A. and M.A. degrees from Arizona State University and the University of Wyoming. He served in the US Army from 1957-1960. In 1960 he married Mary Sue Barnes; they had two children, Eugene and Denise, and divorced in 1974. He subsequently worked as a high school teacher, an author, in a job corps center, and as an insurance agent.

Richard was a true raconteur who engaged with everyone he met. He enjoyed singing, from his college barbershop quartet to his Unitarian Universalist Church choir. He passed on his enjoyment of pulp sci-fi, hiking, and stargazing to both of his children, and enjoyed spending time with his grandson Jared, who predeceased him. He was devoted to the multiple generations of cats who shared his home, and loved to describe (and indulge) each one's particular quirks and habits.

He is survived by his son Eugene and his wife JoAnne, his grandchildren Ray (wife Becky) and Joey (wife Toni); his great-grandchildren Maddie and Ray, Jr.; his daughter Denise and her wife Celeste; his brother Dennis and his wife Carol; his sisters-in-law JoEllen and Meg; his significant other Pam; and his cat Archie.

A virtual memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Planned Parenthood, an organization he strongly supported.