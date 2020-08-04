1/1
ROBERT A. POERNER
Mr. Robert A. Poerner, born June 30, 1931 to Adolph and Elsie Poerner, passed away on August 1, 2020 at the age of 89.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Mrs. June Marie Poerner and brother-in-law, Jack Cain.

Survivors include his daughter, Karen Poerner; two sons: James R. Poerner and wife Linda, and Patrick W. Poerner and wife Sharon; brother, John P. and Linda Poerner; 6 grandchildren: Jacob A., Travis, Katie Hewitt, Jared, Cody, and Ashley Poerner; 4 great grandchildren, Connor James, Cooper Anthony, Harper Elizabeth and Olivia June; numerous nieces and nephews; and sister-in-law, Emma Grace Cain.

Visitation will begin at 6:00 PM on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Oak Hills Mortuary with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 PM.

Funeral Mass will be offered at 11:00 AM on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church of Selma, Texas, 16075 N. Evans Road.

Interment will follow at

Mission Retama Burial Park.




Published in Express-News on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Visitation
06:00 - 07:00 PM
Oak Hills Mortuary
AUG
5
Rosary
07:00 PM
Oak Hills Mortuary
AUG
6
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Oak Hills Mortuary
8332 Fredericksburg Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
(210) 616-0510
