ROBERTA DUBOSE SEARLS
1944 - 2020
Roberta DuBose Searls, 75, of San Antonio passed away peacefully on May 22, 2020. Roberta was born July 16, 1944, to Vernelle (Leifeste) and Robert W. DuBose, in Jacksonville, FL.

Roberta graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in 1962 and attended San Antonio College while she worked as bookkeeper in the family business. She later spent twenty-three years in the corporate office of La Quinta Inns Design & Construction Department. Roberta was a lover of her family and her home. She loved to tell stories about her family and she beamed with pride when she spoke of them. She was a great role model and will be dearly missed by her family and many friends.

Roberta is survived by her daughter Deborah Searls Berg (Scott) of Spring, son Steve Searls (Tiffany) of San Antonio; grandchildren, Sarah and Aiden Berg, Sheppard and Taylor Searls; her sisters Sherry Murphy, Martha Blanton, Barbara Gaines, and dear cousin Brenda Klotzbach.

The family thanks Dr. Melissa Isbell, Dr. Amna Salhin, Elysian Hospice and Sorrento Rehab Center for their loving care. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Meals on Wheels.




Published in Express-News on Jun. 7, 2020.
