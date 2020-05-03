ROSEMARY GUTIERREZ
1952 - 2020
Rosemary Gutierrez, a Loving Mother, Sister and friend, passed away on Monday April 27, 2020 in San Antonio TX. She was born in Auburn, Indiana May 21, 1952, to Ventura and Rosa Mosqueda. Rosemary is preceded in death by her parents and her brothers Benny, Vince and Pat Mosqueda. Rosemary truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures. She enjoyed chatting with friends and spending time with all her family. She was truly devoted to her family and to her only daughter, Michelle. Rosemary touched the lives of many people with her love and kindness. It is through those fond memories that she will forever be with us. She is survived by her only Daughter, Michelle Gutierrez; Brothers, Joe and Robert Mosqueda; Sisters, Janie Tillinghast, Elita Estrada (Duffy) Eleanor Mosqueda, Lupe Serros (Robert), Teresa Morgan (Steve) , Lupe Serros (Robert); Sister-in-laws, Nina Mosqueda and Lucy Mosqueda and countless, nephews, nieces, and extended family. Due to the current situation surrounding COVID-19 a celebration of life and Mass will be held at a later date in Rosemary's honor for family and friends to come together in her memory.


Published in Express-News on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral Mass
Celebration of Life
