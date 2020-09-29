Thomas Howard Bartholomew, MD died on September 27,2020. Tommy, as he was known as a boy, was born January 24, 1944 in Tucson, Arizona to Edgar Howard Bartholomew and Bertha Ullila (née Bennett) Bartholomew. While remaining in his childhood home on Elm Street, he attended the University of Arizona where he attained numerous awards. Afterward he attended Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, paying his own tuition working part time jobs. After a residency in pediatrics, two years in the military as a pediatrician at March Air Force Base, Riverside California and four years of urology training at Baylor, Tom completed a fellowship in pediatric urology at Childrens' Hospital of Michigan.

Tom was board certified in the specialty of Urology as well as a fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics. Tom went on to practice pediatric urology at Santa Rosa Children's Hospital and Methodist Children's Hospital in San Antonio for the next 32 years. He was a life member of the Bexar County Medical Society, Texas Medical Association, and the Society for Fetal Urology. He was the first pediatric urologist to establish such a practice in San Antonio and introduced there a number of innovations that he learned through his extra training.

Thomas retired from medicine 2012. He then devoted all his time to raising grass fed beef in DeWitt County, Texas with his wife, Lauren, an endeavor he had begun in 2000.

Tom was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease in 2014, and was later diagnosed with the much rarer Multiple System Atrophy. Tom returned to live in San Antonio in 2015. He had enjoyed bicycle riding, particularly the MS150 mile ride several times while he was still capable, riding miles and miles through the rolling pastures. His other hobbies included the full restoration of a Mark II Jaguar and numerous large wood working projects.

No matter where his home, Tom attended a nearby church. He loved to sing familiar hymns. In Cuero, he joined a group of other men at 6:30 Tuesday mornings to harmonize to their hearts' content.

Thomas is survived by his loving wife, Lauren; daughter, Susannah Bartholomew Tysor of Houston; son Carl Philip Bartholomew of Austin; brother Richard Franklin (Elizabeth ) of Cave Creek, Arizona,sister, Carol Sue Anderson (Stuart) of Kingman, Arizona; granddaughters Luce and Phoebe Tysor; stepson, Joseph Powell, (Ariel) of San Antonio, Texas, and step-grandchildren Vida, Asa and Ezra Mae, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A private memorial service honoring Thomas' life will be held at St. John's Lutheran Church in San Antonio on

October 18, 2020. The service will be made available on line for friends and family