|
|
Ann Maureen Mayer Sergott February 24, 2020 Rancho Santa Fe Ann Maureen Mayer Sergott passed on February 24, 2020, at 71 years old.Ann was born in London, England and grew up in New York City. She was the daughter of Max Mayer and Lili Chromecek, emigrants from The Czech Republic. She went on to get a Masters of Mathematics at The University of Minnesota. Ann met Tom in New York City. Tom's medical studies (in Hand and Plastic Surgery)led them to Madison, Guadalajara, Pasadena, Miami, London, Stanford campus, and they eventually settled in Rancho Santa Fe, California.Ann worked as an analyst for Hewlett Packard. In her retirement she enjoyed celebrating her grandchildren, traveling the world, time in the garden, and creating inimitable ceramic pieces.She is survived by Thomas Sergott, her husband of 48 years; three children, Mark Sergott and wife Kelly Sergott, Monica and husband, Sean Moreland, and Michael Sergott; five grandchildren, Brody, Dane and Brynn Sergott, Bennett and Victoria Moreland, along with her sister, Alice Susan Hoover.There will be a celebration of life at The Village Church in Rancho Santa Fe on March 21 at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers. please make donations to Encinitas Friends of the Arts.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 8, 2020