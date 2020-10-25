Charles F. Butler

October 21, 1937 - October 17, 2020

Alpine

Announcing the arrival of Charles F. Butler to his heavenly home where he was welcomed by our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. In attendance were his parents John and Elizabeth Butler, brothers, sister, family and friends who went on before him. Cherishing every fond memory of Chuck are his wife Donna, their children and families of Greg and Cindy Butler, Brent and Sharon (Butler) Wittmayer, Nick and Carolyn (Butler) Gourley, along with countless friends and neighbors who knew him. Chuck never had an enemy and though his last battle with Alzheimer's was epic, he never lost his love and appreciation for people. A grand celebration of life will be held October 17, 2021, in honor of his 1st heavenly birthday. ~A life well lived.



