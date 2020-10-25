1/1
Charles F. Butler
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles F. Butler
October 21, 1937 - October 17, 2020
Alpine
Announcing the arrival of Charles F. Butler to his heavenly home where he was welcomed by our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. In attendance were his parents John and Elizabeth Butler, brothers, sister, family and friends who went on before him. Cherishing every fond memory of Chuck are his wife Donna, their children and families of Greg and Cindy Butler, Brent and Sharon (Butler) Wittmayer, Nick and Carolyn (Butler) Gourley, along with countless friends and neighbors who knew him. Chuck never had an enemy and though his last battle with Alzheimer's was epic, he never lost his love and appreciation for people. A grand celebration of life will be held October 17, 2021, in honor of his 1st heavenly birthday. ~A life well lived.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Oct. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved