Cornelia Collins

Cornelia Lee' Collins
August 18, 1921 - June 18, 2020
San Diego
Lee Collins passed away peacefully at home in San Diego, CA. Born Cornelia Agnes Deming in W. Hartford CT, she graduated from Mt. St. Joseph Academy, attended Smith College, and Columbia School of Social Work.Lee was married to J. Foster Collins for 57 years; he predeceased her in 2002. They lived in many foreign countries with the Foreign Service, resided in McLean VA, wintered in Miami FL, and relocated to San Diego in 2000. Lee also shared a home with her siblings on Wolfe Island in Ontario, Canada, her mother's birthplace, which is now a summer home for extended family.Lee was always the gracious hostess; a devoted mother; and a lifetime volunteer. Her service work included the Girl Scouts, the San Diego Center for the Blind, St. Agnes Catholic Church Missions Circle. She promoted adult literacy, trained teachers in Laubach Literacy internationally, and served on the board of Proliteracy Worldwide. Lee's leisure activities were swimming, tennis, boating, travel, bridge, conversational Spanish club, and attending her grandchildren's events.Lee will be remembered for her positive outlook on life and people, warmth as a hostess, dedication to service, clever use of words and puns, and having a strong, loving bond with her family. She is survived by three children, Lauren Collins-Mitchell (Charlie) of Apache Junction, AZ, Ken Collins (Lynn) of San Diego, CA, and Carole Staley Collins of Annapolis, MD; five grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.A Memorial Mass is scheduled for October 24, 2020, at St. Agnes Catholic Church in San Diego, followed by a Celebration of Life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Proliteracy, 101 Wyoming St., Syracuse, NY 13204, to the Lee and J. Foster Collins Endowment Fund; also online at proliteracy.org
.