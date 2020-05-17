Daniel W. Derbes April 17, 2020 San Diego Daniel W. Derbes passed away on April 17, 2020, of complications from Parkinson's disease. He was 90. The son of Earl and Ruth Derbes, he was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, in 1930, into a military family. His father's Depression-era assignments with Civilian Conservation Corps and the Tennessee Valley Authority kept the family, including younger sister Marilyn, constantly on the move. Attendance at a dozen elementary schools led to tales of bear encounters, a one-room schoolhouse, and winter in a Montana log cabin with no indoor plumbing. Dan embraced the tools of self-reliance as an Eagle Scout, and found similar inspiration at the United States Military Academy at West Point, earning an engineering degree in 1952. He cited these two institutions with their shared ideals of Duty, Honor, Country, as his greatest influences. While at West Point, the sunny, optimist met the love of his life, Patricia Maloney Derbes, of Brooklyn, NY, a student at nearby College of New Rochelle. As newlyweds, they embarked on Army assignments in France and Germany. Their 68-year marriage, a study in idealism vs realism, never failed to amuse and inspire. Together they raised three children, Donna, Nancy (whose life was tragically cut short at age 18), and Stephen. Departing the military in 1956, he joined Garrett AirResearch Manufacturing Company, in Phoenix, and later in Dayton. Earning an MBA from Xavier University in 1963, he garnered extensive operational experience in aerospace, defense, and high tech energy conservation, serving four years as General Manager of the AiResearch Manufacturing Company in Los Angeles. He capped his 24-year tenure at Garrett as Executive Vice President. Characterized as a force of nature for his work ethic and congeniality, he was tapped at age 49 to serve as President of The Signal Companies, (parent company of Garrett), a $4 billion aerospace, oil, and gas conglomerate in La Jolla, CA. At the 1985 merger of Allied-Signal, Dan became President of Allied Signal International. Love of California landscape was reflected in his recreational choices: Save Our Coastline in Palos Verdes, and family activities like sailboat racing at King Harbor, skiing on Mammoth mountain, scouts, soccer, and dogs. Dubbed the "cruise director" he was relentlessly making reservations, mapping out world travel, hosting a famous New Years Eve party, and Christmas luncheon. He was an avid fan of the West Point Ski Club and outdoor symphony concerts featuring the 1812 Overture with cannons, to stir his soul.He barely "paused" in retirement, forming Signal Ventures with Allied Signal colleagues. His ability to bring order out of chaos, articulate a path forward and inspire others, made him a natural choice for many Boards of Directors: Boy Scouts of America; United Way; Sempra Energy; San Diego Gas and Electric; WD-40; US-China Relations Council; US-USSR Economics Council; and University of San Diego Trustees (where he proudly recruited two successive women Presidents). In 1972 he received the Boy Scouts highest honor, the Silver Buffalo Award for distinguished service and character. A devastating auto accident at age 74 ended his business career, and nearly ended his life, but underscored his "can do" spirit. He forged a deep and satisfying relationship with his family, his loving wife Pat, Donna and John Van Zile, Stephen Derbes, sister Marilyn Stockton, grandchildren, Ian Van Zile, and Lauren and Michael Argier, great-grandson, Evan Argier, extended family on both sides, and lifelong friends. Dan rose each day with purpose, to make new connections, to savor every moment, every mealespecially dessert. Due to the pandemic, funeral services will be scheduled at a later date. He will be interred at West Point Cemetery, NY, where he will take his place in the long grey line. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to: Scripps Health Foundation, P.O.Box 2669, La Jolla, CA 92038 online: donate.scripps.org.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on May 17, 2020.