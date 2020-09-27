Debra Ann Rote

February 9, 1959 - September 11, 2020

Escondido

Debbie Rote died peacefully Friday, September 11, 2020 in Escondido, California, surrounded by her three children. Debbie was born in Malden, Massachusetts on February 9, 1959 to William and Doris MacDonald. She graduated from Weber State University in Ogden, Utah in 1982 with a degree in nursing. She devoted her life to the care of her patients, her three children, and her many pets. She leaves behind her three children, Wendy, Bryce, and Donna and her four grandchildren.As her kids, we'll always remember her as the woman who loved God and lived life with flare because, to mum, if you weren't having fun, you weren't really living. Whether she was bringing her farm animals into the house or insisting that her purple Ugg boots were perfect for any occasion, she found joy in her unconventional, quirky life. She wore brightly colored dresses while singing and dancing to her mum's favorite music. She was dearly loved by her friends and family and is greatly missed, every day. Due to the pandemic, services will not be held.



