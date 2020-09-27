1/1
Debra Ann Rote
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Debra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Debra Ann Rote
February 9, 1959 - September 11, 2020
Escondido
Debbie Rote died peacefully Friday, September 11, 2020 in Escondido, California, surrounded by her three children. Debbie was born in Malden, Massachusetts on February 9, 1959 to William and Doris MacDonald. She graduated from Weber State University in Ogden, Utah in 1982 with a degree in nursing. She devoted her life to the care of her patients, her three children, and her many pets. She leaves behind her three children, Wendy, Bryce, and Donna and her four grandchildren.As her kids, we'll always remember her as the woman who loved God and lived life with flare because, to mum, if you weren't having fun, you weren't really living. Whether she was bringing her farm animals into the house or insisting that her purple Ugg boots were perfect for any occasion, she found joy in her unconventional, quirky life. She wore brightly colored dresses while singing and dancing to her mum's favorite music. She was dearly loved by her friends and family and is greatly missed, every day. Due to the pandemic, services will not be held.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Sep. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved