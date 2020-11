Elena Gunter



San Diego

Elena was president of Ladies of Elks, 1980-1981, 1981-1982, 1986-1987. She was Lady Elks of the year at San Diego Elks Lodge #168. 1987-1988. Married to LCDR Jack R. Gunter for 46 years until he passed in 2014. She is survived by her daughter, Debra Weber, sister, Jojo Talcott; nieces, Michelle Watson, Kheri Henry, nephews, Kalib Henry, Jace Henry, all of San Diego. Service at Miramar National Cemetery November 10, 2020 from 11:00-12 noon. June 6, 1931 - November 1, 2020



