Dr. Fran Yeager Fehlman

June 23, 1928 - October 24, 2020

San Diego

Dr. Fran Fehlman passed away surrounded by her family. Fran loved life and its great adventure. She was a talented and popular Psychology professor, teaching at El Camino, Mesa and Miramar Community Colleges. She was also a gifted artist, avid quilter, and respected family counselor. At 19, Fran participated on a work team to rebuild homes in war-torn Europe. She continued to travel throughout her life and always sought to serve others. Fran and her husband Bob, who was a Methodist clergyman for 63 years, led a variety of church congregations in New York and California. They were appointed to churches in La Jolla, Clairemont, and Point Loma, among others. Born in Long Beach, CA, Fran received her undergraduate degree from Arizona State, a postgraduate degree from Boston University School of Theology, and a PhD in Psychology from Cal Western. At BU, she met Bob. They were married in the spring of 1950. Bob was awarded a scholarship by BU to attend Cambridge University in England, where both he and Fran studied. They returned to the United States in 1953 with their first born, Mark, aboard the Queen Mary. Fran and Bob raised four children, including son Mark (wife Anne) a San Diego architect and artist, daughter Jennifer, an attorney in San Luis Obispo , daughter Jill (partner Frank) a retired RN and diabetes educator living in Encinitas, and Paul (wife Michelle) a financial executive in Dallas, TX. She is also survived by multiple grandchildren. The family is happy that she is with Bob and also with God, who she served her whole life. She was an example of living life with commitment, purpose and integrity. She will be terribly missed, but always in the hearts of those who loved her. The family also wishes to thank the employees of Wesley Palms and Silverado Hospice for their compassionate care of Fran. No public service is planned at this time, and Fran's family encourages a gift to KPBS in her memory.



