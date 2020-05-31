Frederick Louis Tommy' Tomaschke November 25, 1921 - April 20, 2020 San Diego Frederick Louis Tomaschke, 98, father, grandfather and great grandfather, died Apr. 20, 2020 with his family by his side in Carlsbad, CA. Fred, AKA Tommy, was born Nov. 25, 1921, in Oakland, CA, to Frederick L Tomaschke and Marjorie C MacDonald. He had 1 sibling, John, who predeceased him.Fred spent his formative years in Oakland. He studied at UC Berkeley prior to enlisting in the Navy in 1942 where he worked at SD Naval Base as a medic and dental lab tech. There he met the love of his life, Mary Reinhart of the Women's Naval Reserve (WAVES). They were married February 13, 1945 in the chapel on base.After discharge from the Navy, Fred and Mary started their family of 4 children and he began a successful dental lab business. He became President of the So. Cal. Dental Lab. Assn. and eventually designed and built his own lab. Fred had a deep love of the outdoors and his passions included skiing, sailing and camping with his family, growing award-winning orchids, gardening and garden railways. He is survived by his 4 childrenBarbara Day, John Tomaschke, Dorothy Caldwell, and Pat Tomaschkehis 8 grandchildren, and 12 great grandchildren.Memorial service pending due to Coronavirus.



