I was Herb's friend since 1950. We did a lot together as teens. We knew each other's family well. Kept in touch for many years. I spent several days with Herb in NY in 1958. He was at our wedding reception in 1964 and visited us at home We saw Herb in San Diego also. Talked and e-mailed often. I called him a few times in Pittsburgh. Could not get through after a while and just recently saw this notice. Very sad to hear and will grieve with you.

Erwin and Mona Ackerman