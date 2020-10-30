I was Herb's friend since 1950. We did a lot together as teens. We knew each other's family well. Kept in touch for many years. I spent several days with Herb in NY in 1958. He was at our wedding reception in 1964 and visited us at home We saw Herb in San Diego also. Talked and e-mailed often. I called him a few times in Pittsburgh. Could not get through after a while and just recently saw this notice. Very sad to hear and will grieve with you.
Erwin and Mona Ackerman
November 3, 2019
So sorry to hear of your loss. I enjoyed Herb's company when I was at Charles Morris PAUL ROSENBERG
November 2, 2019
I only knew Herb for a few months, but I loved spending time with him! Herb was bright, curious, always positive, and more than anything, kind. I'll miss Herb, But I'll never forget him.
Leslie Miller
November 2, 2019
I got to know Herb just a few months ago when volunteering. I am honored to call Herb "friend." Herb was bright, generous, curious, and more than any one thing, kind. I loved talking to him. I wish I'd known Herb longer, but he will never be forgotten.
Leslie Miller
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it
will be mailed to the family tomorrow.