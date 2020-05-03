James N. Butler, Jr. March 8, 1931 - March 27, 2020 San Diego James Neve Butler, Jr., age 89, passed away March 27, 2020 due to natural causes. James was born March 8, 1931, in Bound Brook, New Jersey, to Blanche and James N. Butler. He was delighted to share his birthday with a grandson and great-grandson.At an early age, he discovered the joy of flying and all things flight, and flying remained his lifelong passion. After enlisting in the Navy at age 17, he was an air traffic controller and rose through the ranks to become a Lt. Commander, Naval Aviation Officer. As a Radar Intercept Officer, he flew his F4 Phantom jet on over 200 missions during the Vietnam War. It is believed he holds the record for the most takeoffs and landings in one day from an aircraft carrier. He was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross, Air Medal, Navy Commendation Medal, and the Vietnamese Gallantry Cross Medal. He was also proud of his honorary commission in the Israeli air force in recognition of his contributions in training their initial F4 Phantom flight crews. His last duty station was the Naval Air Rework Facility on North Island. After his Naval career, he attended National University and earned his Master's in Counseling. In retirement, he worked many years in the S.D. Police Volunteer Patrol. He was a consummate tinkerer who could take apart and fix anything. He loved his drones, enjoyed his garden, and his memories of all the planes that he flew. He was predeceased by his first wife and mother of his children, Jacqueline F. Butler, his youngest son, Matthew, and his second wife, Susan Albert. He is survived by his children Eileen B. Cox (Bill), Carol B. Hill (Jim), Loretto Baker (Steve), James III (Tana), John (Colleen), Judith Wilson, and Timothy. As soon as it is safe to do so, his entire family, including 12 grandchildren and 11 great- grandchildren will gather for graveside services with full military honors to celebrate his life. Donations in his honor can be made to your favorite Veteran's organization.



