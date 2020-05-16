Jim Gibilisco's Memorial Service May 22, 2019

Honesty & Sincerity = Integrity

Hello, my name is Jim Lee and I live here in Lemon Grove where Jim and his family live, but in many way Jim & I lived on different sides of the tracks (the trolley tracks), literally and figuratively.

He was a school teacher.

I was a fireman.

He kindled fires in children's minds in the classroom.

I put out the fires that they started playing with matches in their backyards.

He went to a Catholic church.

I went to a Baptist church.

(But we both had the same God. And by the way, you need the same God.)

Jim & I were very different but softball brought us together.

We met on the softball fields of Mt. Miguel High School and became partners in the administration of a girl's softball league named Valley Mesa Grove.

My daughter was a few years older than Kathleen so I was president of the league when there was a commotion on the field with the youngest players.

I was told that there was a coach who told his players to roll the softball to first base instead of throwing it and their team kept winning because this tactic was very successful.

I walked to the field and that was my first introduction to Jim Gibilisco.

I didn't argue with him. How do you argue with success? Jim saw it one way and I saw it a different way.

This was a perfect prelude to our future relationship.

To make a very, very long story short, Jim became the State Umpire-in-Chief and I became the State Jr. Olympic Commissioner.

From that very humble beginning, we worked together, along with many other very dedicated men and women, for many long years to develop the Southern California Amateur Softball Association (which is the governing body of the United States Olympic Committed) from a few hundred teams to thousands of teams here in the six counties of Southern California.

That included the little ones playing Tee Ball to Olympic Athletes and International Competition. Jim was responsible for governing the teams on the field, while I governed them off the field.

Working together, Jim and I accomplished much in developing an organization that still thrives after we have left Jim by death, me by choice.

But it is not the organization that is most important in our lives. It is the relationships that developed and continue. It's not the plaques on the walls but rather the memories in our hearts that matter now.

Our God made us to be relational beings. First our relationship with the One True God, then the relationships with each other.

In the end, I will not so much cherish the awards and accomplishment as much as the relationship that God allowed me to experience and be a part of through the game of softball working with a man of much honesty, sincerity, and integrity named Jim Gibilisco.

Jim Lee