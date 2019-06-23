John Keith Foley July 4, 1931 - May 31, 2019 San Diego John Foley, known to his family and loved ones as "Big John," was born in Hemet, California on July 4, 1931 to Dr. Howard and Roxie Mae Foley. The family soon relocated to San Diego, where John's sister Mary Lee was born. John was very proud of his status as a lifelong San Diegan and enjoyed a childhood filled with stories he told the rest of his life. He played clarinet in the Bonham Brothers Band and was active as a young athlete.He attended San Diego High School, San Diego State College (now SDSU) and the University of California at Berkeley before being drafted into the Army in 1952. Upon completion of his military service, he returned to San Diego State where he earned a Bachelor's degree in Accounting in 1957, followed by a second Bachelor's in Foreign Trade in 1958.After passing the CPA exam, John was hired by the accounting firm of Price Waterhouse in Los Angeles. His second language, Spanish, also opened doors for him to work in Nicaragua as a young accountant. With several years of strong experience behind him, he reached his goal of opening his own accounting firm in downtown San Diego. He would practice for nearly 50 years in a career he loved, making many lifetime friends from among his clients.John was a lifelong golfer, a lover of horse racing, and a fan of the San Diego Padres.More than all else, John valued his family, his faith and his many, many friends, who will miss his big personality, colorful stories and words of encouragement such as "Fire Up!"John is survived by his daughter Colleen Jantz (Barry), son Michael Foley (Monisha), sister Mary Lee Taylor, and four grandchildren Karlie, Shaylie and Theo Foley, and Kayleigh Jantz. He will also be missed by his nieces and nephews and his dedicated friend and longtime caregiver Juan Agustin.John will be interred at Miramar National Cemetary. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory are suggested to Alzheimer's San Diego (https://www.alzsd.org/). Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary