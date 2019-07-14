Services Service 11:00 AM The Village Community Presbyterian Church 6225 Paseo Delicias Rancho Santa Fe , CA View Map Celebration of Life Following Services The Village Community Presbyterian Church 6225 Paseo Delicias Rancho Santa Fe , CA View Map Resources More Obituaries for Kim Fletcher Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Kim Fletcher

1927 - 2019 Add a Memory Share This Page Email Charles Kimball "Kim" Fletcher, Jr. was born on Dec. 13, 1927 in Hollywood, California and passed away on June 22, 2019.



Kim's friend, Senator Mitt Romney, said, "With Kim Fletcher's passing, we lose one of the greats of the greatest generation. Warm hearted, generous to each person who needed a helping hand, model father and husband, and friend to the friendless. Ann and I will miss this extraordinary and gracious man."



Kim moved to San Diego in 1934 with his family; his parents Charlie and Jeanette Toberman Fletcher, and brother, Peter. This move was prompted by his father's decision to return to his hometown to open Home Federal Savings and Loan in downtown San Diego. His sister, Dale, was born three years later.



Before serving in the Army during World War II and graduating from Stanford in 1950, Kim attended Cabrillo & Loma Portal Elementary, Point Loma High, and Black- Foxe Military Institute in Los Angeles (founded by his maternal grandfather).



Both of his grandfathers were instrumental in the development of Southern California. Charles E. Toberman was known as the "Father of Hollywood" and Colonel Ed Fletcher was historically significant in the development of the real estate, roads and water systems in San Diego.



Kim started to work for Home Federal as a management Trainee in 1950. During this time Kim married Joyce Stanley from Bridgeport, Connecticut in 1954. They had four children. As the bank grew, he assumed increased leadership responsibilities. In the 1960's and 70's as President, the bank expanded from a medium sized Savings & Loan into San Diego's largest and most important financial institution.



Kim met Marilyn Amende Rosser at a Home Federal Branch Opening in La Canada. They were married on July 13, 1974. They were the "Fletcher Bunch" with six children, living in a colonial home in Point Loma.



Kim was a housing advocate and he believed that housing was the engine of that drove economic growth and family prosperity. He believed that San Diego had a critical housing and capital shortage. He and his team designed the bank's mission to provide San Diego with the tools to build affordable housing for all its residents. He encouraged creativity, entrepreneurship and a family culture. Accordingly, Home Federal created a number of unique financing techniques specifically designed to help small and midsized builders compete.



Kim was heavily involved in housing and its related activities. He was Director of the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco, President of the California League of Savings Institutions, Chairman of the Federal Home Loan Bank Advisory Council, and served on President Reagan's Housing Policy Task Force.



In addition to his housing and banking activities, Kim was also active in the communities that Home Federal served. This commitment continued past his retirement from banking in 1992 and never stopped.



During the critical years of the 70's and 80's, he provided leadership for the redevelopment of downtown San Diego. He served as Founding Director of the Economic Development Corporation and Lead. He devoted countless hours as a board member of Sharp Hospital, as a Trustee of University of San Diego, twice Chairman of the United Way campaign and also served as United Way's President. As President of Investors Leasing Corp, Kim served on the Foundation Board for the San Dieguito Boys and Girls Club, was actively involved in preservation of Del Mar's beach, and was a Lifetime Member of Salvation Army Advisory Board.



Governor Pete Wilson said, "Some leaders seek attention because they enjoy it. Others put up with it to get the job done to achieve what they believe is important. Kim Fletcher received, but did not seek attention. Tall and handsome, he was naturally impressive and could have been intimidating. But he smiled easily and often, as he kept others clearly focused on needed goals and actions with his high energy. In 1971 as Chairman of my campaign for Mayor of San Diego, Kim focused on getting me elected. He was quietly but spectacularly successful. The rest is history; except in the 50 years of our warm friendship Kim never asked me for anything other than keeping and working to achieve my own public goals---and for dinners with him and Marilyn and Gayle. He was a man of clear and wise civic focus and leadership, quiet but in-tense energy, and complete integrity. I --- and San Diego--- will miss him enormously."



When Kim wasn't engaged with business, the community, or his extended family, he was an active sportsman. He loved competitive activity. He enjoyed all kinds of sports and games-tennis, swimming, body surfing, skiing, golf, sailing, bocce ball, dominoes, and bridge. You name it; he played or participated in it. He was a fierce and honorable competitor. As a Stanford undergraduate, he played varsity water polo and was selected into Stanford's Hall of Fame. Kim competed in national and international sailing competitions. He raced in the challenging Star Boat Class, even when he was well into his 80's. He was respected and loved for his energy, his enthusiasm, his persistence and tenacity.



As one might expect with a man who has achieved so much, Kim has been often honored throughout the years. His awards are too numerous to list in detail and he would find it excessive if they were (he was constantly in a battle against excess).



The breadth and diversity of the following awards were selected because they illustrate the breadth and diversity of the man: He was inducted into to the California Homebuilders Hall of Fame, twice honored by the Boy Scouts of San Diego as their Man of the Year, recipient of the City of Hope's Spirit of Life Award, the Anti Defamation League's National Distinguished Service Award, Amigo de Distincion Award by the Mexican-American Foundation, The National Conference of Christians and Jews Brotherhood Award, and twice honored by the Salvation Army.



Bob Adelizzi said, " I knew Kim for 60 years. He was my boss, my mentor, and my best friend. He was a highly principled man of extraordinary integrity, He was extremely patient, persistent, and loyal. Unpretentious and genuine, he treated everyone with dignity and respect. As a banker he was a visionary, who believed the role of banking was to help the communities they served grow and prosper. He did that for over 40 years. My wife, Tommi; and I, and the entire Home Fed family will miss him tremendously."



Active to the end, on the day Kim died, he delivered a beautiful eulogy for his friend and sailing legend, Lowell North's, Celebration of Life.



Kim is survived by his wife, the love of his life, Marilyn, and his six children: Wendy Fletcher Dyer (Dennis), Brian Fletcher (Lisa), Jody Fletcher, Mindy Fletcher, Lori Rosser Beagle (Bruce), and Blake Rosser. He is survived by his grandchildren: Krystal Defilipps (Mike), James Dyer (AnnMarie), Sam Scott, Dan Atkins (Kjersti), Jenna Brown (Keith), Garrett Beagle, and Braden Beagle; brothers-in-law, Terry Lingenfelder, and Edward Amende (Jan), and sister-in-law, Georg'Ann Fletcher; nine great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren.



Kim's worship service is on August 17th at 11:00 a.m. in The Village Community Presbyterian Church, 6225 Paseo Delicias, in Rancho Santa Fe, with a Celebration of Life to follow the service. The attire will be "smart casual". In lieu of flowers, donations, in Kim's memory, can be made to the San Dieguito Boys and Girls Club, The Salvation Army of San Diego, or the . Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from July 14 to July 15, 2019