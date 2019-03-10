Leonard Torres Jr. August 1, 1947 - March 4, 2019 San Diego Creative DirectorAfter four decades as a marketing and advertising agency proprietor, Leonard Torres retired late in 2018 and had just completed his second novel.In advertising or in life, Leonard's unique passion was to plumb the depths of the mind and examine the motivations that make it tick. He often could be found waxing philosophical amongst friends, with insight, thoughtfulness and humor. He was loved by everyone. He moved from New York City to San Diego at the age of five. Len resided in San Diego for the remainder of his life.Len began working in graphic design in his 20's and by 30 opened his first firm. Later, he opened Primus Advertising.Len is survived by his sister, Barbara Boyce, and his brother, Chuck Torres.A Celebration of Len's life will take place on Saturday, March 16, 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Kate Sessions Park. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary